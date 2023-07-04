Grimes & Company Inc. Trims Stock Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Grimes & Company Inc. lessened its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 20.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 463 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of KLA by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of KLA by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 255,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,363,000 after acquiring an additional 25,767 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,231,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of KLA by 137.8% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the period. 88.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KLA stock opened at $484.82 on Tuesday. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $250.20 and a 12-month high of $488.41. The stock has a market cap of $66.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $433.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $404.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.30 by $0.19. KLA had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 167.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.13 earnings per share. KLA’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 24.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 21.21%.

In other KLA news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 17,499 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.48, for a total transaction of $6,675,518.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,634,238.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 4,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.02, for a total value of $1,759,579.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,303,908.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 17,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.48, for a total transaction of $6,675,518.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,634,238.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,996 shares of company stock valued at $9,210,673 over the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KLAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas downgraded KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of KLA from $505.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $404.00.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

