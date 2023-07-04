GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb cut its stake in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 32.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,616 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 2.4% during the first quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 29,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the first quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 23.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 237,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,998,000 after purchasing an additional 45,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 18.8% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 226,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,434,000 after purchasing an additional 35,812 shares during the last quarter. 99.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GXO opened at $63.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.71. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.10 and a 1 year high of $63.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 2.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GXO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on GXO Logistics from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on GXO Logistics from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on GXO Logistics from $63.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on GXO Logistics from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GXO Logistics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.53.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated in approximately 979 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

