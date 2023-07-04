Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Hallmark Financial Services Trading Up 11.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ HALL opened at $6.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Hallmark Financial Services has a 52-week low of $2.56 and a 52-week high of $26.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.40. The stock has a market cap of $10.92 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.19.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The insurance provider reported ($2.74) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.05) by $1.31. Hallmark Financial Services had a negative net margin of 71.70% and a negative return on equity of 158.59%. The company had revenue of $39.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.17 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hallmark Financial Services

About Hallmark Financial Services

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services during the second quarter worth $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hallmark Financial Services during the first quarter worth $48,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hallmark Financial Services during the first quarter worth $100,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Hallmark Financial Services by 20.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 123,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 21,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Hallmark Financial Services during the first quarter worth $95,000. 15.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Runoff. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial property/casualty insurance products, including general liability, commercial automobile, commercial property, umbrella, commercial multi-peril, and business owners' insurance products, as well as aircraft and aircraft liability products.

