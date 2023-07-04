Head to Head Analysis: Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) & Great Portland Estates (OTCMKTS:GPEAF)

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL – Free Report) and Great Portland Estates (OTCMKTS:GPEAF – Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

72.8% of Global Net Lease shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Global Net Lease shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Global Net Lease and Great Portland Estates, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Net Lease 1 0 0 0 1.00 Great Portland Estates 3 0 2 0 1.80

Volatility & Risk

Global Net Lease presently has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 32.26%. Great Portland Estates has a consensus price target of $572.50, suggesting a potential upside of 9,521.85%. Given Great Portland Estates’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Great Portland Estates is more favorable than Global Net Lease.

Global Net Lease has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Great Portland Estates has a beta of 0.2, meaning that its stock price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Global Net Lease and Great Portland Estates’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Net Lease $376.06 million 2.92 $12.02 million ($0.20) -52.93 Great Portland Estates N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Global Net Lease has higher revenue and earnings than Great Portland Estates.

Profitability

This table compares Global Net Lease and Great Portland Estates’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Net Lease 0.16% 0.04% 0.01% Great Portland Estates N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Global Net Lease beats Great Portland Estates on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global Net Lease

Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

About Great Portland Estates

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.5 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

