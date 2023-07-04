Head-To-Head Analysis: Standard Lithium (OTCMKTS:SLI) vs. Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY)

Standard Lithium (OTCMKTS:SLI – Free Report) and Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Standard Lithium has a beta of 2.45, suggesting that its stock price is 145% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Basf has a beta of 1.22, suggesting that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Standard Lithium alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Standard Lithium and Basf’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Standard Lithium N/A -12.51% -12.09% Basf -0.15% 12.38% 6.06%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Standard Lithium N/A N/A -$30.10 million ($0.10) -45.10 Basf $92.02 billion 0.48 -$660.61 million ($0.04) -304.75

This table compares Standard Lithium and Basf’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Standard Lithium has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Basf. Basf is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Standard Lithium, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Standard Lithium and Basf, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Standard Lithium 0 0 1 0 3.00 Basf 2 5 1 0 1.88

Standard Lithium currently has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 99.56%. Basf has a consensus price target of $57.00, suggesting a potential upside of 367.60%. Given Basf’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Basf is more favorable than Standard Lithium.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

18.3% of Standard Lithium shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Basf shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About Standard Lithium

(Free Report)

Standard Lithium Ltd. explores for, develops, and processes lithium brine properties in the United States. Its flagship project is the Lanxess project with approximately 150,000 acres of brine leases located in southern Arkansas. The company was formerly known as Patriot Petroleum Corp. and changed its name to Standard Lithium Ltd. in December 2016. Standard Lithium Ltd. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Basf

(Free Report)

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates, polyamides, and inorganic basic products, as well as specialties for plastics and plastics processing industries. The Industrial Solutions segment develops and markets ingredients and additives for industrial applications, such as polymer dispersions, resins, additives, electronic materials, and antioxidants for automotive, plastics, paints and coatings, electronics, and energy and resource industries. The Surface Technologies segment provides chemical solutions and automotive OEM, which include refinish coatings, surface treatment, catalysts, battery materials, and precious and base metal services for the automotive and chemical sectors. The Nutrition & Care segment offers ingredients for consumer goods in the areas of nutrition, home, personal care, and technical applications; and serves the food and feed producers, pharmaceutical, cosmetics, detergents, cleaners, and crop protection industries. The Agricultural Solutions segment provides seeds and seed treatment products, as well as fungicides, herbicides, insecticides, and biological solutions; and digital farming solutions. The company was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Ludwigshafen am Rhein, Germany.

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.