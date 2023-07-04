Head-To-Head Comparison: Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) and Malacca Straits Acquisition (NASDAQ:MLAC)

Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY – Free Report) and Malacca Straits Acquisition (NASDAQ:MLAC – Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Mazda Motor and Malacca Straits Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mazda Motor 4.31% 13.88% 6.13% Malacca Straits Acquisition N/A -36.72% -3.21%

Risk and Volatility

Mazda Motor has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Malacca Straits Acquisition has a beta of 0.05, meaning that its share price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

10.3% of Malacca Straits Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 43.3% of Malacca Straits Acquisition shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Mazda Motor and Malacca Straits Acquisition’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mazda Motor $27.80 billion 0.22 $668.50 million $0.96 5.05 Malacca Straits Acquisition N/A N/A $3.01 million N/A N/A

Mazda Motor has higher revenue and earnings than Malacca Straits Acquisition.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Mazda Motor and Malacca Straits Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mazda Motor 0 1 2 0 2.67 Malacca Straits Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Mazda Motor beats Malacca Straits Acquisition on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mazda Motor

Mazda Motor Corporation manufactures and sells passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, the United States, North America, Europe, and internationally. Its principal products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, and automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles. The company was formerly known as Toyo Kogyo Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Mazda Motor Corporation in May 1984. Mazda Motor Corporation was incorporated in 1920 and is headquartered in Hiroshima, Japan.

About Malacca Straits Acquisition

Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited does not have significant business. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media, food processing, renewable energy, and healthcare industries. The company was formerly known as Bilbao Street Limited and changed its name to Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited in February 2020. Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

