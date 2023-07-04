Head-To-Head Comparison: Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) & Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR)

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR – Free Report) and Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties and Sandstorm Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Osisko Gold Royalties 0 1 0 0 2.00 Sandstorm Gold 0 0 5 0 3.00

Osisko Gold Royalties currently has a consensus price target of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 40.04%. Sandstorm Gold has a consensus price target of $9.66, indicating a potential upside of 83.06%. Given Sandstorm Gold’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sandstorm Gold is more favorable than Osisko Gold Royalties.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Osisko Gold Royalties -42.14% 4.54% 3.80% Sandstorm Gold 53.82% 3.04% 2.27%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Osisko Gold Royalties and Sandstorm Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Osisko Gold Royalties and Sandstorm Gold’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Osisko Gold Royalties $226.71 million 12.82 -$91.35 million ($0.42) -37.40 Sandstorm Gold $97.82 million 16.11 $78.36 million $0.37 14.26

Sandstorm Gold has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Osisko Gold Royalties. Osisko Gold Royalties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sandstorm Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Osisko Gold Royalties has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sandstorm Gold has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Osisko Gold Royalties pays an annual dividend of $0.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Sandstorm Gold pays an annual dividend of $0.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Osisko Gold Royalties pays out -40.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Sandstorm Gold pays out 16.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Osisko Gold Royalties has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

56.6% of Osisko Gold Royalties shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.3% of Sandstorm Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Osisko Gold Royalties shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Sandstorm Gold shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Sandstorm Gold beats Osisko Gold Royalties on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada. In addition, it is involved in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mining projects. It primarily explores for precious metals, including gold, silver, diamond, and others. The company is based in Montreal, Canada.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price. The company has a portfolio of 250 streams and royalties. It primarily has operations in Canada, Mexico, the United States, Mongolia, Burkina Faso, Ecuador, South Africa, Ghana, Botswana, Cote D'Ivoire, Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Peru, Egypt, Ethiopia, Guyana, Paraguay, French Guiana, Turkey, Sweden, Fiji, and Australia. The company was formerly known as Sandstorm Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Sandstorm Gold Ltd. in February 2011. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

