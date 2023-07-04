Head-To-Head Contrast: Enel Generación Chile (OTCMKTS:EOCCY) vs. Vistra (NYSE:VST)

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Free Report) and Enel Generación Chile (OTCMKTS:EOCCY – Free Report) are both mid-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.0% of Vistra shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Vistra shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Vistra alerts:

Dividends

Vistra pays an annual dividend of $0.82 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Enel Generación Chile pays an annual dividend of $1.75 per share and has a dividend yield of 18.6%. Vistra pays out -105.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Vistra has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

Vistra has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enel Generación Chile has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Vistra and Enel Generación Chile’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vistra -1.62% 30.40% 2.93% Enel Generación Chile -13.90% -37.57% -20.67%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Vistra and Enel Generación Chile, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vistra 0 0 2 0 3.00 Enel Generación Chile 0 0 0 0 N/A

Vistra presently has a consensus price target of $33.00, suggesting a potential upside of 26.49%. Given Vistra’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Vistra is more favorable than Enel Generación Chile.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vistra and Enel Generación Chile’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vistra $13.73 billion 0.71 -$1.23 billion ($0.78) -33.45 Enel Generación Chile $2.04 billion 1.26 $274.88 million N/A N/A

Enel Generación Chile has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Vistra.

Summary

Vistra beats Enel Generación Chile on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vistra

(Free Report)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia. In addition, the company is involved in the electricity generation, wholesale energy purchases and sales, commodity risk management, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities. It serves approximately 3.5 million customers with a generation capacity of approximately 37,000 megawatts with a portfolio of natural gas, nuclear, coal, solar, and battery energy storage facilities. The company was formerly known as Vistra Energy Corp. and changed its name to Vistra Corp. in July 2020. Vistra Corp. was founded in 1882 and is based in Irving, Texas.

About Enel Generación Chile

(Free Report)

Enel GeneraciÃ³n Chile S.A., an electric utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company generates electricity through hydro, thermal, and wind power sources. As of December 31, 2019, it had 6,114 megawatts of installed capacity with 28 generation facilities and a total of 110 generation units. The company also supplies its electricity to regulated electricity distribution companies; unregulated industrial firms primarily in the mining, pulp, and steel sectors; and the pool market. Further it provides engineering consulting services. The company was formerly known as Empresa Nacional de Electricidad S.A. and changed its name to Enel GeneraciÃ³n Chile S.A. in November 2016. The company was founded in 1943 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile. Enel GeneraciÃ³n Chile S.A. is a subsidiary of Enel Chile S.A.

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.