Head-To-Head Contrast: Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) versus Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) and Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Public Storage and Farmland Partners’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Public Storage $4.18 billion 12.32 $4.35 billion $23.51 12.46 Farmland Partners $61.21 million 10.47 $11.67 million $0.18 68.56

Public Storage has higher revenue and earnings than Farmland Partners. Public Storage is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Farmland Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Volatility and Risk

Public Storage pays an annual dividend of $12.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Farmland Partners pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Public Storage pays out 51.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Farmland Partners pays out 133.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Public Storage has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Farmland Partners has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Public Storage is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Public Storage has a beta of 0.45, suggesting that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Farmland Partners has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Public Storage and Farmland Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Public Storage 0 4 2 0 2.33 Farmland Partners 0 0 2 0 3.00

Public Storage currently has a consensus target price of $334.86, suggesting a potential upside of 14.29%. Farmland Partners has a consensus target price of $14.50, suggesting a potential upside of 17.50%. Given Farmland Partners’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Farmland Partners is more favorable than Public Storage.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

79.1% of Public Storage shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.4% of Farmland Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 10.9% of Public Storage shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.3% of Farmland Partners shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Public Storage and Farmland Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Public Storage 98.82% 72.08% 23.63% Farmland Partners 20.41% 2.10% 1.07%

Summary

Public Storage beats Farmland Partners on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2022, we had: (i) interests in 2,869 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 204 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels:SHUR), which owned 266 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand. Our headquarters are located in Glendale, California.

About Farmland Partners

Farmland Partners Inc. is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of March 31, 2023, the Company owns and/or manages approximately 194,700 acres in 19 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, Texas, and Virginia. In addition, we own land and buildings for four agriculture equipment dealerships in Ohio leased to Ag Pro under the John Deere brand. We have approximately 26 crop types and over 100 tenants. The Company elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, or REIT, for U.S. federal income tax purposes, commencing with the taxable year ended December 31, 2014.

