Head to Head Contrast: NWF Group (OTCMKTS:NWFFF) versus Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR)

NWF Group (OTCMKTS:NWFFF – Free Report) and Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NWF Group and Par Pacific’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NWF Group N/A N/A N/A ($0.22) -6.25 Par Pacific $7.32 billion 0.22 $364.19 million $12.27 2.18

Par Pacific has higher revenue and earnings than NWF Group. NWF Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Par Pacific, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

9.9% of NWF Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.2% of Par Pacific shares are held by institutional investors. 4.4% of Par Pacific shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for NWF Group and Par Pacific, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NWF Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Par Pacific 0 3 4 0 2.57

Par Pacific has a consensus target price of $30.43, indicating a potential upside of 13.71%. Given Par Pacific’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Par Pacific is more favorable than NWF Group.

Profitability

This table compares NWF Group and Par Pacific’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NWF Group N/A N/A N/A Par Pacific 9.65% 108.48% 19.74%

Summary

Par Pacific beats NWF Group on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NWF Group

NWF Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the sale and distribution of fuel oils in the United Kingdom. It operates through Fuels, Food, and Feeds segments. The Fuels segment sells domestic heating, industrial, and road fuels. This segment owns and operates through a network of 25 depots. The Food segment is involved in the warehousing and distribution of grocery and other products to supermarkets and other retail distribution centers. The Feeds segment manufactures and sells animal feeds and other agricultural products. NWF Group plc was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in Nantwich, the United Kingdom.

About Par Pacific

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates three refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota. The Retail segment operates 121 fuel retail outlets, which sell merchandise, such as soft drinks, prepared foods, and other sundries in Hawaii under the Hele, 76, and nomnom brands; and gasoline, diesel, and retail merchandise in Washington and Idaho under the Cenex, nomnom, and Zip Trip brand names. The Logistics segment owns and operates terminals, pipelines, a single point mooring, and trucking operations to distribute refined products throughout the island of Oahu, Maui, Hawaii, Molokai, and Kauai. It also leases marine vessels; owns and operates a crude oil pipeline gathering system, a refined products pipeline, storage facilities, and loading racks in Wyoming; and a jet fuel storage facility and pipeline that serves Ellsworth Air Force Base in South Dakota. In addition, this segment owns and operates a marine terminal, a unit train-capable rail loading terminal, storage facilities, a truck rack, and a proprietary pipeline that serves Joint Base Lewis McChord. The company was formerly known as Par Petroleum Corporation and changed its name to Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. in October 2015. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

