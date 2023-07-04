Head-To-Head Contrast: Sabre Insurance Group (OTC:SBIGY) versus Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW)

Sabre Insurance Group (OTC:SBIGY – Free Report) and Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sabre Insurance Group and Willis Towers Watson Public’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sabre Insurance Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Willis Towers Watson Public $8.87 billion 2.80 $1.01 billion $9.97 23.42

Willis Towers Watson Public has higher revenue and earnings than Sabre Insurance Group.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sabre Insurance Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Willis Towers Watson Public 0 6 7 1 2.64

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Sabre Insurance Group and Willis Towers Watson Public, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sabre Insurance Group currently has a consensus price target of $125.50, suggesting a potential upside of 2,390.08%. Willis Towers Watson Public has a consensus price target of $265.38, suggesting a potential upside of 13.66%. Given Sabre Insurance Group’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Sabre Insurance Group is more favorable than Willis Towers Watson Public.

Profitability

This table compares Sabre Insurance Group and Willis Towers Watson Public’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sabre Insurance Group N/A N/A N/A Willis Towers Watson Public 12.18% 14.76% 4.71%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.8% of Willis Towers Watson Public shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Willis Towers Watson Public shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Willis Towers Watson Public beats Sabre Insurance Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sabre Insurance Group

Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the writing of general insurance for motor vehicles and motorcycles in the United Kingdom. It offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including Go Girl, Insure 2 Drive, and Drive Smart. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Dorking, the United Kingdom.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit programs; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; and benefits outsourcing services, including a suite of health and welfare, and pension administration outsourcing services. It also provides advice, data, software, and products to address clients' total rewards and talent issues; and risk advice, insurance brokerage, and consulting services in the areas of property and casualty, aerospace, construction, and marine. In addition, the company offers integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services; software and technology, risk and capital management, products and product pricing, financial and regulatory reporting, financial and capital modeling, merger and acquisition, outsourcing, and business management services; and wholesale reinsurance services. Additionally, it provides primary medical and ancillary benefit exchange, and outsourcing services to active employees and retirees in the group and individual markets. The company was formerly known as Willis Group Holdings Public Limited Company and changed its name to Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company in January 2016. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company was founded in 1828 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

