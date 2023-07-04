Head to Head Review: IDW Media (IDWM) and Its Peers

IDW Media (OTCMKTS:IDWM – Free Report) is one of 32 public companies in the “Advertising” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare IDW Media to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares IDW Media and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IDW Media -14.40% -20.50% -16.15% IDW Media Competitors -18.66% -33.50% -5.03%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares IDW Media and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio IDW Media $36.09 million -$750,000.00 -1.97 IDW Media Competitors $1.20 billion $237.29 million 3.74

Institutional & Insider Ownership

IDW Media’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than IDW Media. IDW Media is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

13.9% of IDW Media shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.7% of shares of all “Advertising” companies are held by institutional investors. 28.5% of IDW Media shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 23.5% of shares of all “Advertising” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

IDW Media has a beta of 0.5, meaning that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IDW Media’s peers have a beta of 0.87, meaning that their average stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for IDW Media and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IDW Media 0 0 0 0 N/A IDW Media Competitors 193 435 611 15 2.36

As a group, “Advertising” companies have a potential upside of 67.99%. Given IDW Media’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe IDW Media has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Dividends

IDW Media pays an annual dividend of $0.65 per share and has a dividend yield of 100.5%. IDW Media pays out -197.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Advertising” companies pay a dividend yield of 13.6% and pay out 7,620.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. IDW Media is clearly a better dividend stock than its peers, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

IDW Media peers beat IDW Media on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

IDW Media Company Profile

IDW Media Holdings, Inc., a diversified media company, engages in the publishing and television entertainment businesses worldwide. It operates through IDW Publishing and IDW Entertainment segments. The IDW Publishing segment publishes comic books, graphic novels, and digital content through its imprints IDW, Top Shelf Productions, and Artist's Editions. The IDW Entertainment segment develops, produces, and distributes content in various formats, including film and television. The company was formerly known as CTM Media Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to IDW Media Holdings, Inc. in July 2015. IDW Media Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Newark, New Jersey.

