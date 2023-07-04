Head-To-Head Review: Toro (NASDAQ:TORO) versus Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE)

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Free Report) and Toro (NASDAQ:TORO – Free Report) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Eagle Bulk Shipping and Toro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eagle Bulk Shipping 30.93% 24.29% 15.84% Toro N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

80.0% of Eagle Bulk Shipping shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.6% of Toro shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Eagle Bulk Shipping shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eagle Bulk Shipping $719.85 million 0.89 $248.01 million $12.28 3.81 Toro N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Eagle Bulk Shipping and Toro’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Eagle Bulk Shipping has higher revenue and earnings than Toro.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Eagle Bulk Shipping and Toro, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eagle Bulk Shipping 0 0 6 0 3.00 Toro 0 0 0 0 N/A

Eagle Bulk Shipping currently has a consensus price target of $70.50, indicating a potential upside of 50.61%. Given Eagle Bulk Shipping’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Eagle Bulk Shipping is more favorable than Toro.

Summary

Eagle Bulk Shipping beats Toro on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eagle Bulk Shipping



Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned and operated a fleet of 53 vessels. Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

About Toro



Toro Corp. acquires, owns, charters, and operates oceangoing tanker vessels and provides seaborne transportation services for crude oil and refined petroleum products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aframax/LR2 tanker and Handysize tanker. Its Aframax/LR2 tankers, which transport crude oil; and Handysize tankers, which transport refined petroleum products. The company operates a fleet of eight tanker vessels with an aggregate cargo carrying capacity of 0.7 million deadweight ton. Toro Corp. was incorporated in 2022 and is headquartered in Limassol, Cyprus.

