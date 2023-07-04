Head to Head Survey: Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) and Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN)

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN – Free Report) and Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG – Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Lakeland Financial and Bankwell Financial Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lakeland Financial 0 0 1 0 3.00 Bankwell Financial Group 0 0 2 0 3.00

Lakeland Financial currently has a consensus price target of $73.00, suggesting a potential upside of 48.80%. Bankwell Financial Group has a consensus price target of $30.50, suggesting a potential upside of 22.64%. Given Lakeland Financial’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Lakeland Financial is more favorable than Bankwell Financial Group.

Dividends

Earnings & Valuation

Lakeland Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Bankwell Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Lakeland Financial pays out 45.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bankwell Financial Group pays out 15.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Lakeland Financial has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years and Bankwell Financial Group has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

This table compares Lakeland Financial and Bankwell Financial Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lakeland Financial $281.43 million 4.43 $103.82 million $4.06 12.08 Bankwell Financial Group $120.99 million 1.61 $37.43 million $5.10 4.88

Lakeland Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Bankwell Financial Group. Bankwell Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lakeland Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.7% of Lakeland Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.3% of Bankwell Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% of Lakeland Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 25.8% of Bankwell Financial Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Lakeland Financial and Bankwell Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lakeland Financial 33.46% 18.55% 1.65% Bankwell Financial Group 27.58% 15.59% 1.25%

Volatility and Risk

Lakeland Financial has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bankwell Financial Group has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Lakeland Financial beats Bankwell Financial Group on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lakeland Financial

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, construction, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans. The company also offers retail and merchant credit card services; corporate treasury management, wealth advisory, and trust services; retail brokerage services, including various financial and investment products, such as annuities and life insurance; and mobile business banking and on-line treasury management services. It serves commercial real estate, manufacturing, agriculture, construction, retail, wholesale, finance and insurance, accommodation and food services, and health care industries. The company was founded in 1872 and is headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana.

About Bankwell Financial Group

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides first mortgage loans secured by one-to-four family owner occupied residential properties for personal use; home equity loans and home equity lines of credit secured by owner occupied one-to-four family residential properties; loans secured by commercial real estate, multi-family dwellings, and investor-owned one-to-four family dwellings; commercial construction loans for commercial development projects, including apartment buildings and condominiums, as well as office buildings, retail, and other income producing properties; land loans; commercial business loans secured by assignments of corporate assets and personal guarantees of the business owners; loans secured by savings or certificate accounts and automobiles; and unsecured personal loans and overdraft lines of credit. It operates branches in New Canaan, Stamford, Fairfield, Wilton, Westport, Darien, Norwalk, and Hamden, Connecticut. The company was formerly known as BNC Financial Group, Inc. and changed its name to Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. in September 2013. Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New Canaan, Connecticut.

