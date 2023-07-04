Head-To-Head Survey: China Literature (OTCMKTS:CHLLF) vs. Upexi (NASDAQ:UPXI)

Upexi (NASDAQ:UPXI – Free Report) and China Literature (OTCMKTS:CHLLF – Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Upexi and China Literature, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Upexi 0 0 2 0 3.00 China Literature 0 0 0 0 N/A

Upexi presently has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 212.50%. Given Upexi’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Upexi is more favorable than China Literature.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Upexi -4.11% 2.86% 1.49% China Literature N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Upexi and China Literature’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Upexi and China Literature’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Upexi $44.58 million 0.90 -$2.10 million N/A N/A China Literature N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

China Literature has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Upexi.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.6% of Upexi shares are held by institutional investors. 41.6% of Upexi shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Upexi beats China Literature on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Upexi

Upexi, Inc. manufactures and sells various branded products in the health, wellness, pet, beauty, and other markets. The company was formerly known as Grove, Inc. and changed its name to Upexi, Inc. in August 2022. Upexi, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.

About China Literature

China Literature Limited, an investment holding company, operates an online literature platform in the People's Republic of China. The company promotes intellectual properties primarily through its online literature platforms, such as QQ Reading and Qidian; and New Classics Media, a film and TV drama series production house. It is also involved in the self-operated channels business. In addition, the company collaborates with third-party partners for distribution and development of IP content, as well as offers online paid reading and content adaptations. Further, it provides reading, copyright commercialization, and writer cultivation and brokerage services; and operates text work reading and related open platform through technology methods and digital media, including personal computers, Internet, and mobile network. Additionally, the company engages in the production and distribution of television series, web series, and films; licensing and distribution of film and television properties; licensing copyrights; sale of physical books; and operation of in-house online games, etc. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China. China Literature Limited is a subsidiary of Tencent Holdings Limited.

