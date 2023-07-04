Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Boosts Position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,493 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 3,129 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $2,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 19,463 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in BHP Group by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,400 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,134,000 after purchasing an additional 32,699 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,865 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 3,424 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of BHP Group by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,821,564 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $140,716,000 after buying an additional 283,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BHP Group by 71.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 39,175 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after buying an additional 16,359 shares during the period. 6.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BHP opened at $60.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.07. BHP Group Limited has a 1-year low of $46.92 and a 1-year high of $71.52.

A number of analysts recently commented on BHP shares. StockNews.com cut shares of BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. CLSA upgraded shares of BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,435.00.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

