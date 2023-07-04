Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Free Report) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,657 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,499 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.45% of Capital Southwest worth $2,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CSWC. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Southwest in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Capital Southwest in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Capital Southwest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,143 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. 21.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CSWC opened at $19.83 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Capital Southwest Co. has a 52-week low of $16.28 and a 52-week high of $21.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.32. The company has a market capitalization of $755.92 million, a PE ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.20.

Capital Southwest ( NASDAQ:CSWC Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $37.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.91 million. Capital Southwest had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Capital Southwest Co. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.90%. This is a positive change from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 194.59%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CSWC. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Capital Southwest in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Capital Southwest in a research note on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Capital Southwest from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.30.

About Capital Southwest

(Free Report)

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

