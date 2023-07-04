Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Buys 10,629 Shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 25.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,975 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,629 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned 0.16% of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF worth $2,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $229,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 50,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after buying an additional 6,869 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 7,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 10,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, TrueWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $320,000.

NASDAQ JEPQ opened at $48.02 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.61 and a fifty-two week high of $49.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of -0.84.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.3668 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. This is a boost from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.36.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

