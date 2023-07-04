Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $2.69 Million Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 20.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,307 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $2,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 144.8% in the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 4.6% during the first quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 84,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,429,000 after acquiring an additional 3,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 16.1% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Morgan Stanley

In other news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 1,049,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total value of $9,921,451.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,456,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,917,525.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 1,049,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total transaction of $9,921,451.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,456,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,917,525.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas H. Glocer sold 4,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total value of $395,043.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 98,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,546,362.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Morgan Stanley Stock Up 1.2 %

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MS shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.67.

Shares of MS opened at $86.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.09. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $72.05 and a 52 week high of $100.99.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.03. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 14.12%. The business had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.26%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

