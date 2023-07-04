Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY – Free Report) by 38.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,531 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 27,380 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned 0.18% of Tri-Continental worth $2,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TY. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Tri-Continental by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 697,482 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $17,877,000 after buying an additional 31,678 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tri-Continental by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 451,748 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,931,000 after purchasing an additional 6,840 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tri-Continental by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 398,546 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,581,000 after purchasing an additional 27,100 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Tri-Continental by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 326,201 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,360,000 after purchasing an additional 49,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Tri-Continental by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 253,926 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,742,000 after acquiring an additional 4,764 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Tri-Continental stock opened at $27.51 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.60. Tri-Continental Co. has a one year low of $25.23 and a one year high of $29.91.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 9th.

Tri-Continental Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of large-cap companies.

