Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Purchases 17,214 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 25.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,214 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 6,772.7% in the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 67.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of America Price Performance

BAC stock opened at $29.19 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.93. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $26.32 and a 12-month high of $38.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.11. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $26.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 26.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BAC shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.77.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

