Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Purchases 2,814 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 22.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,263 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,814 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $2,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Arista Networks by 2,389.3% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,400,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,504,838,000 after purchasing an additional 11,902,638 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Arista Networks by 460.4% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,255,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $593,287,000 after buying an additional 4,317,550 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 162.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,549,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $673,412,000 after buying an additional 3,432,952 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $308,885,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 1,424.3% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 875,198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,205,000 after acquiring an additional 817,781 shares during the last quarter. 67.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ANET opened at $159.90 on Tuesday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.31 and a 1 year high of $178.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.29 billion, a PE ratio of 33.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.14.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 31.24% and a return on equity of 31.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.59, for a total value of $2,235,465.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,754,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,477,978. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.59, for a total value of $2,235,465.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,754,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,477,978. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Anshul Sadana sold 20,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.41, for a total transaction of $3,272,364.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,991,630.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 190,150 shares of company stock valued at $30,664,501 in the last quarter. Insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arista Networks in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $170.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $175.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $162.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.35.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

