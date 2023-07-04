Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Purchases 3,021 Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,021 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $2,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MSM. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 8,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 33.6% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ raised its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 7,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. 86.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Kimberly Shacklett sold 6,442 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.99, for a total value of $586,157.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,048.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 28.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MSC Industrial Direct Trading Up 0.5 %

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MSM shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $104.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $86.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.17.

Shares of NYSE MSM opened at $95.80 on Tuesday. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.32 and a 1-year high of $98.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 1.02.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

MSC Industrial Direct Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 10th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.30%.

About MSC Industrial Direct

(Free Report)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.