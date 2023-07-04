Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 18.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,316 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,544 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of H&R Block worth $3,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in H&R Block in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in H&R Block in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in H&R Block during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in H&R Block during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in H&R Block during the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. 92.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

H&R Block Stock Up 1.6 %

HRB opened at $32.39 on Tuesday. H&R Block, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.83 and a 52-week high of $48.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.95. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.68.

H&R Block Dividend Announcement

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by ($0.26). H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 284.65% and a net margin of 13.59%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. H&R Block’s payout ratio is currently 39.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on HRB shares. StockNews.com downgraded H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Barrington Research dropped their price target on H&R Block from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th.

Insider Transactions at H&R Block

In other news, Director Richard A. Johnson acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.54 per share, with a total value of $295,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 68,729 shares in the company, valued at $2,030,254.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

