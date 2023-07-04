Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,235 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF were worth $2,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 7,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Sharper & Granite LLC grew its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Sharper & Granite LLC now owns 8,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. 7.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Agency Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Agency Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:AGZ opened at $106.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $107.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.63. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $105.00 and a 1-year high of $111.35.

iShares Agency Bond ETF Company Profile

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Agency Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Agency Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.