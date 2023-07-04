Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 18.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,175 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,273 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,010 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 1,351 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADBE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Adobe from $500.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Adobe from $380.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on Adobe from $485.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upped their price objective on Adobe from $420.00 to $580.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $511.19.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total transaction of $254,647.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,604,997.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total transaction of $1,093,290.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 375,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,012,924.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total value of $254,647.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at $143,604,997.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 47,272 shares of company stock valued at $21,895,444 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $485.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $221.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $413.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $376.93. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.73 and a fifty-two week high of $518.74.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.84% and a net margin of 26.34%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

