Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,215 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $2,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VGSH. Presilium Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,692,000. Oak Harvest Investment Services raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 534,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,278,000 after purchasing an additional 96,993 shares in the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $12,048,000. Well Done LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 8,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 22.3% during the first quarter. Arcadia Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after buying an additional 4,879 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

VGSH stock opened at $57.51 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1 year low of $57.31 and a 1 year high of $59.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.10 and a 200 day moving average of $58.28.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a $0.1586 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

