Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Sells 16,134 Shares of Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,134 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Saratoga Investment were worth $2,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Claybrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Saratoga Investment by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 31,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 9,209 shares during the period. Pictet North America Advisors SA grew its holdings in Saratoga Investment by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 44,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Next Level Private LLC grew its holdings in Saratoga Investment by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 28,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Saratoga Investment by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Saratoga Investment

In other Saratoga Investment news, CEO Christian L. Oberbeck acquired 2,000 shares of Saratoga Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.81 per share, for a total transaction of $47,620.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 689,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,423,542.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Saratoga Investment Price Performance

SAR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their price objective on shares of Saratoga Investment from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Saratoga Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 24th.

Saratoga Investment stock opened at $27.18 on Tuesday. Saratoga Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $20.16 and a 52 week high of $28.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $322.35 million, a P/E ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.33.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.18. Saratoga Investment had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $32.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.88 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Saratoga Investment Corp. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Saratoga Investment Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 12th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.30%. This is a positive change from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Saratoga Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.97%.

About Saratoga Investment

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

