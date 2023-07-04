Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,710 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,577 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,710 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $7,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allred Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 15,925 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Vantage Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 230,567 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $12,053,000 after acquiring an additional 8,995 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 5,770 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 13,648 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of CSCO opened at $51.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $211.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.06 and a 200 day moving average of $48.96. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.60 and a 52-week high of $52.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.36 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 20.89%. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on CSCO. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, March 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 2,579 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $130,626.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 281,493 shares in the company, valued at $14,257,620.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 2,579 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $130,626.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 281,493 shares in the company, valued at $14,257,620.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total value of $30,770.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,282,106.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,093 shares of company stock worth $1,963,134. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

