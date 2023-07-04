Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Sells 33,577 Shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 196,965 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 33,577 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $2,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GBDC. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the third quarter valued at about $141,000. 40.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Golub Capital BDC

In other Golub Capital BDC news, Director Anita J. Rival acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.02 per share, with a total value of $104,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 69,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,380. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Golub Capital BDC Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GBDC opened at $13.49 on Tuesday. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.94 and a 1 year high of $14.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.28 and its 200 day moving average is $13.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 0.62.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The investment management company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The company had revenue of $146.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Golub Capital BDC Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 209.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GBDC shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Golub Capital BDC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $14.25 to $12.25 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th.

Golub Capital BDC Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

