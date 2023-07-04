Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,878 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,878 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $2,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WY. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 125.4% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 990.1% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WY shares. DA Davidson raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.17.

Insider Activity

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

In other news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 5,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total transaction of $163,220.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 154,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,417,649.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 5,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total transaction of $163,220.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 154,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,417,649.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 1,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $53,430.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 160,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,815,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WY opened at $33.54 on Tuesday. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $27.36 and a 1 year high of $37.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.85.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

(Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Further Reading

