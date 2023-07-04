Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Sells 5,263 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 22.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,263 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $3,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 6,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Zoetis by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Zoetis by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 141,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,520,000 after buying an additional 2,702 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the 1st quarter valued at $276,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 91.2% in the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 3,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total transaction of $763,227.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,357 shares in the company, valued at $4,637,250.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $170.23 on Tuesday. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.15 and a 12 month high of $187.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.41.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 50.26%. Zoetis’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.86%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ZTS. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) upped their target price on Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.50.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

