Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Sells 7,317 Shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 429,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,317 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund were worth $2,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 12,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 134,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 139,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 2,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 2,429.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 3,742 shares during the period. 36.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Price Performance

MVF opened at $6.79 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.70 and a 200-day moving average of $6.85. BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.33 and a 1-year high of $7.90.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Announces Dividend

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.021 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long term municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes.

Featured Stories

