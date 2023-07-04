Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK – Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.83.

TWNK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Hostess Brands from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a research note on Sunday, March 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Hostess Brands in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Hostess Brands from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 20th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hostess Brands

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in Hostess Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 325.9% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Hostess Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Hostess Brands by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Hostess Brands by 31.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter.

Hostess Brands Stock Performance

Shares of TWNK stock opened at $25.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.79. Hostess Brands has a fifty-two week low of $20.54 and a fifty-two week high of $29.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 0.63.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $345.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.44 million. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Hostess Brands will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hostess Brands

Hostess Brands, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States and Canada. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

