Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Receives $8.95 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.95.

HPP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $5.50 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st.

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

Hudson Pacific Properties Stock Up 7.3 %

Shares of HPP stock opened at $4.53 on Friday. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 12 month low of $4.05 and a 12 month high of $15.75. The firm has a market cap of $638.28 million, a PE ratio of -11.32 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.79 and a 200-day moving average of $7.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Hudson Pacific Properties Cuts Dividend

Hudson Pacific Properties ( NYSE:HPP Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.56). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 1.52% and a negative net margin of 4.91%. The business had revenue of $252.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.21 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 16th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is presently -125.00%.

Institutional Trading of Hudson Pacific Properties

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the first quarter valued at about $149,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 3.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 76.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 15,845 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 33.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 98,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after acquiring an additional 24,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 55,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 5,328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

(Free Report

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.