Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY – Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.63.

A number of brokerages have commented on BOSSY. UBS Group assumed coverage on Hugo Boss in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Hugo Boss from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

Get Hugo Boss alerts:

Hugo Boss Price Performance

Shares of Hugo Boss stock opened at $15.49 on Thursday. Hugo Boss has a 1-year low of $9.02 and a 1-year high of $15.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.78 and a 200-day moving average of $13.72. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12 and a beta of 1.23.

Hugo Boss Increases Dividend

Hugo Boss ( OTCMKTS:BOSSY Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter. Hugo Boss had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 21.16%.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a $0.1335 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. This is a boost from Hugo Boss’s previous dividend of $0.10. Hugo Boss’s dividend payout ratio is 20.90%.

About Hugo Boss

(Free Report

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. It also offers licensed products comprising of fragrances, eyewear, watches, children's fashion, and dog related accessories. The company markets and sells its products under the BOSS and HUGO brand names through freestanding stores, shop-in-shops, factory outlets, multi-brand stores, and franchise business, as well as online retailers, distribution, and stores.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hugo Boss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugo Boss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.