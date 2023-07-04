Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by Princeton Global Asset Management LLC

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ITW. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $250.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $76.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $234.84 and its 200-day moving average is $232.80. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $173.52 and a one year high of $253.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 92.13% and a net margin of 19.27%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 52.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ITW shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $240.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. 3M restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $205.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.23, for a total transaction of $1,297,822.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,870 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,970.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

