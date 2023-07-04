Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:BSEP) Shares Sold by Kathmere Capital Management LLC

Kathmere Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:BSEP – Free Report) by 24.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,701 shares during the quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 9,442 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September in the 1st quarter valued at $574,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 13,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - September alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September Price Performance

Shares of BATS:BSEP opened at $34.41 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.95.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September (BSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BSEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:BSEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - September Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - September and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.