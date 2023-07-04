Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Position Raised by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC raised its stake in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Insperity were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Insperity by 10.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,132,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $523,927,000 after buying an additional 486,424 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Insperity by 0.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,181,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $120,569,000 after purchasing an additional 8,385 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Insperity by 1.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,119,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,253,000 after purchasing an additional 17,272 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Insperity by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 915,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,030,000 after purchasing an additional 76,173 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Insperity by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 710,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insperity Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE NSP opened at $119.60 on Tuesday. Insperity, Inc. has a one year low of $96.68 and a one year high of $131.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $117.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.49.

Insperity Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. This is a positive change from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. Insperity’s payout ratio is currently 43.10%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NSP. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Insperity in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial lowered Insperity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 24th. 51job reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Insperity in a report on Thursday, June 15th. StockNews.com raised Insperity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Insperity in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Douglas S. Sharp sold 5,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.78, for a total value of $638,581.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,601,236.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Douglas S. Sharp sold 5,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.78, for a total value of $638,581.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,601,236.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total value of $104,260.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 550,288 shares in the company, valued at $68,301,746.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,301 shares of company stock worth $2,878,438 in the last three months. 5.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Insperity Company Profile

(Free Report)

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. It offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

See Also

