Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) Receives $17.33 Average PT from Analysts

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.33.

IAS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Integral Ad Science from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Integral Ad Science in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on Integral Ad Science from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th.

Get Integral Ad Science alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Integral Ad Science news, insider Tom Sharma sold 4,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $66,512.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,039 shares in the company, valued at $880,624. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Tom Sharma sold 4,157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $66,512.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $880,624. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 11,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $172,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82,880,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,243,200,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,772,462 shares of company stock worth $268,029,774. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Integral Ad Science

Integral Ad Science Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Integral Ad Science by 77.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,752,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070,907 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Integral Ad Science by 15,557.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,152,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132,042 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science by 17.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,264,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,394,000 after buying an additional 337,053 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Integral Ad Science by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,600,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,070,000 after buying an additional 6,260 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Integral Ad Science by 40.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,435,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,482,000 after buying an additional 416,319 shares during the last quarter. 96.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Integral Ad Science stock opened at $17.84 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.64. Integral Ad Science has a one year low of $6.63 and a one year high of $19.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 178.40 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 4.01.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. Integral Ad Science had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 2.17%. The firm had revenue of $106.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.18 million. Analysts forecast that Integral Ad Science will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

About Integral Ad Science

(Free Report

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, and India. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Integral Ad Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integral Ad Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.