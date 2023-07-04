Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) Receives $17.33 Average PT from Analysts

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.33.
IAS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Integral Ad Science from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Integral Ad Science in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on Integral Ad Science from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Integral Ad Science news, insider Tom Sharma sold 4,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $66,512.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,039 shares in the company, valued at $880,624. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Tom Sharma sold 4,157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $66,512.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $880,624. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 11,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $172,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82,880,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,243,200,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,772,462 shares of company stock worth $268,029,774. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Integral Ad Science
Integral Ad Science Price Performance
Shares of Integral Ad Science stock opened at $17.84 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.64. Integral Ad Science has a one year low of $6.63 and a one year high of $19.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 178.40 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 4.01.
Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. Integral Ad Science had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 2.17%. The firm had revenue of $106.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.18 million. Analysts forecast that Integral Ad Science will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.
About Integral Ad Science
Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, and India. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.
Read More
