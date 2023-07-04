Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.26.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on INTR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Inter & Co, Inc. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Citigroup cut their target price on Inter & Co, Inc. from $4.30 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inter & Co, Inc.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INTR. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. in the second quarter worth about $349,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. in the third quarter worth about $9,986,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Phoenician Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. by 7.9% in the third quarter. Phoenician Capital LLC now owns 1,536,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,009,000 after purchasing an additional 112,242 shares during the period. Finally, SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda increased its position in Inter & Co, Inc. by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 89,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 20,062 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

Inter & Co, Inc. Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTR opened at $3.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Inter & Co, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.37 and a 1 year high of $4.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.08.

Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.09). Inter & Co, Inc. had a return on equity of 0.41% and a net margin of 0.56%. The firm had revenue of $197.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.98 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Inter & Co, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Inter & Co, Inc.

Inter & Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the banking, securities, insurance brokerage, marketplace, asset management, and services businesses. The company's Banking segment offers banking products and services, including checking accounts, cards, deposits, loans and advances, and other services.

