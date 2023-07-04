Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Acquired by Quad Cities Investment Group LLC

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 20.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for approximately 1.6% of Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $2,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 168.3% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Surevest LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.17% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Invesco QQQ stock opened at $370.29 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $346.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $324.10. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $254.26 and a 1 year high of $372.85.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.504 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

