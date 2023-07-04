Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Avantax Planning Partners Inc.

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. reduced its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $3,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 168.3% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Surevest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 42.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QQQ opened at $370.29 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $346.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $324.10. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $254.26 and a fifty-two week high of $372.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.504 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

