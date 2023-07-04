InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV – Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

InVivo Therapeutics Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NVIV opened at $1.37 on Monday. InVivo Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.81 and a 12 month high of $13.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.62. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 0.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On InVivo Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVIV. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in InVivo Therapeutics by 152.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 79,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 47,900 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in InVivo Therapeutics by 182.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 42,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 27,667 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in InVivo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of InVivo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of InVivo Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $45,000. 14.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

InVivo Therapeutics Company Profile

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. operates as a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company in the United States. The company engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing a Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant comprise of biocompatible and bioresorbable polymers, which includes Poly lactic-co-glycolic acid, a polymer which is widely used in resorbable sutures and provides the biocompatible support for Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant; and Poly-L-Lysine, a positively charged polymer used to coat surfaces to promote cellular attachment.

