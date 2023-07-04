IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Receives $140.83 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $140.83.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IPGP. Benchmark decreased their price target on IPG Photonics from $140.00 to $134.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Raymond James raised IPG Photonics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on IPG Photonics from $160.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th.

IPG Photonics Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IPGP opened at $135.08 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $118.45 and a 200 day moving average of $114.75. The company has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 70.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.26. IPG Photonics has a 12-month low of $79.88 and a 12-month high of $137.33.

IPG Photonics ( NASDAQ:IPGP Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.26. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 7.14%. The company had revenue of $347.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that IPG Photonics will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IPG Photonics announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other IPG Photonics news, Director Eric Meurice sold 785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total value of $104,883.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,203,362.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Eric Meurice sold 785 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total value of $104,883.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,203,362.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeanmarie F. Desmond sold 1,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total value of $129,446.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,848.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,822 shares of company stock valued at $5,693,550 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 33.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 3,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in IPG Photonics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $809,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IPG Photonics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,490,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in IPG Photonics by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in IPG Photonics by 96.7% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 173,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,468,000 after buying an additional 85,515 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.58% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

