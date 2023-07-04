IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Receives $254.50 Average PT from Brokerages

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $254.50.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IQV. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on IQVIA from $269.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $266.00 to $258.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays increased their price target on IQVIA from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on IQVIA from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on IQVIA from $265.00 to $244.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st.

In related news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 5,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.89, for a total transaction of $1,174,999.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,328.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at $408,232,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in IQVIA by 1,852.5% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,066,764 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $423,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960,914 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in IQVIA by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,620,968 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,117,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,803 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in IQVIA by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,157,158 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $934,167,000 after acquiring an additional 862,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in IQVIA by 125.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 931,095 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $185,186,000 after acquiring an additional 518,581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IQV opened at $221.07 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. IQVIA has a 1 year low of $165.75 and a 1 year high of $249.11.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.08). IQVIA had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 30.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that IQVIA will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

