IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

IRIDEX Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IRIX opened at $2.14 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.26 million, a PE ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.19. IRIDEX has a 12 month low of $1.76 and a 12 month high of $3.49.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). IRIDEX had a negative return on equity of 41.04% and a negative net margin of 12.65%. The company had revenue of $13.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IRIDEX will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

IRIDEX Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AMH Equity Ltd bought a new position in IRIDEX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in IRIDEX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Clayton Partners LLC acquired a new stake in IRIDEX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. State Street Corp increased its position in IRIDEX by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,718 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 3,956 shares during the period. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC increased its position in IRIDEX by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 333,792 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 16,033 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser systems, which are used for the treatment of retinal disorders; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

