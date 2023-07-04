IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
IRIDEX Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:IRIX opened at $2.14 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.26 million, a PE ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.19. IRIDEX has a 12 month low of $1.76 and a 12 month high of $3.49.
IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). IRIDEX had a negative return on equity of 41.04% and a negative net margin of 12.65%. The company had revenue of $13.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IRIDEX will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
IRIDEX Company Profile
IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser systems, which are used for the treatment of retinal disorders; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than IRIDEX
- Tesla Production Cranks Into High Gear, Shares Follow
- Ford Soars 30% YTD After Breaking Out: What’s Next?
- Acuity Brands Lights Up Opportunity In The Industrial Sector
- Overstock Looks Beyond Overbought After Bed Bath Re-Brand
- Tecnoglass Shines Bright As Analysts Bullish On Growth Potential
Receive News & Ratings for IRIDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRIDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.