iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Sold by Grimes & Company Inc.

Grimes & Company Inc. decreased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 89.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,295 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DGRO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 626,659.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 114,446,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,722,318,000 after acquiring an additional 114,428,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,931,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,593,000 after purchasing an additional 249,831 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,545,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,295,000 after buying an additional 1,232,407 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,610,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,544,000 after buying an additional 916,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,961,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,057,000 after buying an additional 1,695,387 shares in the last quarter.

DGRO opened at $51.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.25. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $43.67 and a 52 week high of $52.97.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

