iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Daymark Wealth Partners LLC

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 67.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,292 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,144,659,000 after purchasing an additional 195,415,560 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,813,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,004,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568,971 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,690,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,107,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807,554 shares during the last quarter. Japan Science & Technology Agency purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $651,913,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5,464.8% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,580,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552,015 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV stock opened at $446.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $424.85 and a 200 day moving average of $409.29. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.53 and a 1 year high of $446.61.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

