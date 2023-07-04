iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 551 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Avestar Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,586,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 76,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,457,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 25,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,511,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. VeraBank N.A. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $2,242,000. Finally, Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 82,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,959,000 after purchasing an additional 2,965 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $446.17 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $424.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $409.29. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $349.53 and a 12-month high of $446.61. The firm has a market cap of $333.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

